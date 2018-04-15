Jets' Toby Enstrom: Not in lineup
Enstrom (lower body) won't return for Game 3 on Sunday against Minnesota.
March 23 still marks Enstrom's last appearance, and with the series now 2-0 in Winnipeg's favor, perhaps head coach Paul Maurice is electing to let him push closer to full health before letting Enstrom skate in the physical playoffs. The 33-year-old seems probable to return either at the end of the first round or the start of the second, as he was also a game time call Friday as well.
