Jets' Toby Enstrom: Out for Game 1

Enstrom (lower body) has been ruled out for Game 1 versus the Wild on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The fact that Enstrom has yet to resume skating is certainly not good news for fantasy owners. It seems unlikely he will be ready to go any time soon and may need his teammates to get to the second round of the playoffs in order to get back on the ice. Without the 32-year-old, the Jets will turn to deadline acquisition Joe Morrow on the blue line.