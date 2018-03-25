Jets' Toby Enstrom: Out for rest of regular season

Enstrom (lower body) won't play again during the regular season, Brian Munz of TSN reports.

This won't make much of an impact on fantasy owners, as Enstrom only had six points in 43 games this year. However, the Jets will have to make due without one of their regular defensemen until the postseason. It will shake things up in Winnipeg, but at least this news means everybody knows what to expect down the stretch.