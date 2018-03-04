Jets' Toby Enstrom: Out Sunday

Enstrom (lower body) won't participate in Sunday's contest against Carolina, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Enstrom has now missed three games with his injury that he unfortunately suffered during practice, but is expected to be back in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Rangers, or Thursday's match against New Jersey. While he remains out, Joe Morrow will likely continue drawing into the lineup, and Enstrom will look to build upon the six points (one goal, five assists) he's posted in 39 games in 2017-18 once he's fully healthy.