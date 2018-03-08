Jets' Toby Enstrom: Ready to return
Enstrom (lower body) will be back in action versus New Jersey on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports
Enstrom will return following a four-game stint on the sidelines. While coach Paul Maurice wouldn't confirm which defenseman comes out for the Swede, Ben Chiarot or newly acquired Joe Morrow would seem to be the most obvious candidates. The 32-year-old Enstrom has been limited by injuries all season, which has held him to six points and 39 outings. If he can stay healthy the rest of the way, he could help the Jets make a deep postseason run when the time comes.
