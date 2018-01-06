Jets' Toby Enstrom: Ready to rock Sunday

Enstrom (lower body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Sharks.

Enstrom has missed the Jets' last 23 contests due to a lower-body injury, so he'll likely have some rust to shake off during Sunday's contest. The 33-year-old blueliner, who's picked up two helpers in 19 games this campaign, will skate with Dustin Byfuglien on Winnipeg's second pairing against San Jose.

