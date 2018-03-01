Jets' Toby Enstrom: Ruled out Friday

Enstrom (lower body) will not be in action against the Red Wings on Friday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Enstrom -- who was injured during practice Monday -- was a late scratch from Tuesday's matchup with Nashville and will now miss his second straight game. Not exactly an offensive force (six points on the year), the Swede is a critical piece of the Jets' blue line and his absence could cause the team to start allowing its netminders to face an uptick in shots. Recently acquired Joe Morrow figures to continue filling in during Enstrom's absence.