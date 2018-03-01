Jets' Toby Enstrom: Ruled out Friday
Enstrom (lower body) will not be in action against the Red Wings on Friday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Enstrom -- who was injured during practice Monday -- was a late scratch from Tuesday's matchup with Nashville and will now miss his second straight game. Not exactly an offensive force (six points on the year), the Swede is a critical piece of the Jets' blue line and his absence could cause the team to start allowing its netminders to face an uptick in shots. Recently acquired Joe Morrow figures to continue filling in during Enstrom's absence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...