Jets' Toby Enstrom: Ruled out Friday
Enstrom (lower body) will not feature against the Sabres on Friday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
While Enstrom's return may need to wait a little longer, fantasy owners can be encouraged by the fact that he took part in Thursday's practice in a regular sweater. It would seem the blueliner is close to suiting up in a game for the first time since Nov. 18. Once Enstrom is given the green light, Ben Chiarot figures to get bounced from the lineup.
