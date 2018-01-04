Jets' Toby Enstrom: Ruled out Friday

Enstrom (lower body) will not feature against the Sabres on Friday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

While Enstrom's return may need to wait a little longer, fantasy owners can be encouraged by the fact that he took part in Thursday's practice in a regular sweater. It would seem the blueliner is close to suiting up in a game for the first time since Nov. 18. Once Enstrom is given the green light, Ben Chiarot figures to get bounced from the lineup.