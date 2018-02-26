Jets' Toby Enstrom: Shakes off practice injury
Enstrom, who left practice Monday after blocking a shot, will still play against the Predators on Tuesday evening, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
It appears that Enstrom has dodged a serious injury, so fantasy owners can expect him in his usual second-pairing position on the left side of Dustin Byfuglien. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, the Swede has been removed from the power play this season, and that's sapped his fantasy value. Enstrom only has one goal and five assists through 39 games.
