Jets' Toby Enstrom: Showing on IR

Enstrom (lower body) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

This comes as no surprise, since the oft-injured blueliner is expected to be out of commission for the next eight weeks. Expect to see more from Ben Chiarot in Enstrom's stead, but he isn't quite on the Swede's level when it comes to moving the puck and producing offense.

