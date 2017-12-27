Jets' Toby Enstrom: Skates prior to practice

Enstrom (lower body) skated on his own Wednesday, but did not stay on for the Jets' practice session, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Given Enstrom's original eight-week timeline, he will likely still be out until mid-January, although getting back on the ice is a positive step. Winnipeg is shockingly thin on the blue line with Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) also unavailable. Prior to getting hurt, Enstrom tallied a paltry two points in 19 outings and could miss the 20-point mark for the third straight season.

