Jets' Toby Enstrom: Status unclear
Enstrom (lower body) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Coach Paul Maurice previously told reporters he expects Enstrom to return either Tuesday or Thursday -- against the Rangers of Devils respectively. Injuries have limited the blueliner to only 39 contests this season and, as a result, he has managed a meager one goal and five helpers. Since the team relocated from Atlanta to Winnipeg, the Swede has cracked the 30-point mark just twice -- something he did in each of his four years as a member of the Thrashers.
