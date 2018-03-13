Jets' Toby Enstrom: Still sidelined

Enstrom (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's clash with Nashville.

Enstrom was rumored to be nearing a return, but coach Paul Maurice told reporters, "I'm keeping him out (Tuesday),". Once given the all-clear, the defenseman should bump Tucker Poolman from the lineup. Offensively the 32-year-old Enstrom hasn't offered much this season (six points); however, his defensive prowess (plus-7 rating) makes him invaluable to the team's playoff hopes.