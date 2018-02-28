Jets' Toby Enstrom: Surprise scratch Tuesday

Enstrom (undisclosed) was absent from warmups and won't play Tuesday against the Predators, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Enstrom was helped off the ice Monday after blocking a shot in practice, but head coach Paul Maurice said he'd be good to go Tuesday. Still, it's fair to think he may have suffered a setback, but fantasy owners shouldn't be disappointed anyway, as Enstrom has just one goal and five helpers this season. Joe Morrow will make his NHL debut in Enstrom's place.