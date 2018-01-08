Jets' Toby Enstrom: Unimpressive in return
Enstrom logged a mere 15:45 of ice time in his return from injury against the Sharks on Sunday.
While Enstrom's minutes were well below where fantasy owners might expect them to be -- he's averaged over 20 minutes of ice time throughout his career -- they were no doubt more disappointed with his lack of production. The Swede registered one hit, but was otherwise ineffective in terms of fantasy value. It could take a few outings for the blueliner to get his legs back under him, but don't be surprised to see him back over 20 minutes of action per game in the near future.
