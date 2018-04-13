Jets' Toby Enstrom: Will miss 10th straight contest

Enstrom (lower body) won't play Game 2 versus the Wild on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Enstrom was a game-time decision Friday, which may signal he's nearing a return. The veteran blueliner only suited up for 43 games in the regular season, struggling with a variety of injuries and notching just six points.

