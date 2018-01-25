Jets' Toby Enstrom: Will play Thursday
Enstrom (undisclosed) will suit up against the Ducks on Thursday, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Enstrom will avoid missing any time due to his mystery ailment, having just returned to action Jan. 7, following a 23-game absence. The Swede has been ineffective in his seven games back, as he recorded just one assist, five shots and 11 blocks. The 32-year-old has failed to reach the 20-point mark in each of the previous two seasons and seems unlikely to hit that threshold in 2017-18. Long gone are the Atlanta Thrashers days in which Enstrom was a 50-point producer.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...