Jets' Toby Enstrom: Will play Thursday

Enstrom (undisclosed) will suit up against the Ducks on Thursday, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Enstrom will avoid missing any time due to his mystery ailment, having just returned to action Jan. 7, following a 23-game absence. The Swede has been ineffective in his seven games back, as he recorded just one assist, five shots and 11 blocks. The 32-year-old has failed to reach the 20-point mark in each of the previous two seasons and seems unlikely to hit that threshold in 2017-18. Long gone are the Atlanta Thrashers days in which Enstrom was a 50-point producer.