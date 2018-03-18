Jets' Toby Enstrom: Will return Sunday
Enstrom (undisclosed) will draw into the lineup against Dallas on Sunday.
An undisclosed and lower-body injury have cost Enstrom to miss eight of his last nine games, but he's finally at a clean bill of health. Although the 33-year-old has been dealing with injuries throughout 2017-18, he's only posted six points (one goal, five assists) in 40 games, and still has some work to do if he wants to record at least 10 points for the 10th straight season -- although he will draw onto the first pairing with Dustin Byfuglien in his return, which will help his cause.
