Lewis produced an assist, two shots on net, a pair of hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lewis didn't find much involvement on offense in the last six weeks of the season. He produced only four goals and an assist in the last 19 games. The fourth-line winger finished 2020-21 with 10 points, 68 shots, 71 hits and a plus-7 rating. Remarkably, his minor penalty for tripping in the second period Friday was his first infraction of the season.