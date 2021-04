Lewis scored a goal on two shots and dished out three hits in a 4-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Lewis drove to the net and got his stick on a Neal Pionk feed, redirecting it past Montreal goalie Jake Allen to give Winnipeg a 2-1 lead midway through the first period. It was just Lewis' second goal of the season and first since Feb. 2. The 34-year-old is a bottom-six depth player and nothing more.