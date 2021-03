Lewis produced an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Lewis had the secondary helper on Nate Thompson's game-tying goal in the first period. The 34-year-old Lewis isn't known for much offense -- he has only five points in 36 games this season. He's added 37 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-5 rating in a fourth-line role, but that's not enough to warrant attention in most fantasy formats.