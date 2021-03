Lewis posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Lewis had the secondary helper on Mathieu Perreault's second-period goal. The assist was Lewis' first point since Feb. 11 -- he went 16 games without getting on the scoresheet. The 34-year-old forward has only four points, 31 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-3 rating in 30 games in his fourth-line role for the Jets.