Lewis will be unfit to practice for the second straight camp session for undisclosed reasons, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Considering Lewis wasn't added to the roster on a professional tryout until Jan. 1, it's possible the veteran center is still fulfilling his quarantine requirements. Every missed day of camp will no doubt hurt Lewis' chances of making the Opening Night roster against the Flames on Jan. 14. If Lewis does make the team, it will probably be a one-year contract that sees him fill a bottom-six role.