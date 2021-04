Lewis scored a short-handed goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Lewis won a race to a loose puck in the Ottawa zone while killing a penalty and went top shelf on netminder Matt Murray, giving the Jets a 3-1 lead midway through the third period. It was the second goal in the last four games for the 34-year-old Lewis, who scored only once in his first 39 contests.