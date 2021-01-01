Lewis will join the Jets on a professional tryout agreement, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Lewis will be donning a new sweater for the first time in his career having spent the past 12 seasons playing for the Kings. During his run in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old center recorded 70 goals and 93 assists while adding another 23 points in 79 postseason contests. The two-time Stanley Cup champion will need to beat out the likes of Nate Thompson or Dominic Toninato in order to secure a permanent NHL contract.