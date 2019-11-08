Play

Poolman (head) is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against Vancouver, NHL.com's Darrin Bauming reports.

Poolman missed Tuesday's loss to New Jersey due to a migraine, but he was back at practice Thursday, which was the first sign that he'd likely be an option Friday. The 26-year-old is expected to skate on the Jets' top pairing against the Canucks.

