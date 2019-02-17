Jets' Tucker Poolman: Bounces back to minors
The Jets assigned Poolman to AHL Manitoba on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Poolman was brought up for emergency depth with Dustin Byfuglien nursing a lower-body injury, but he didn't get into Saturday's game versus the Senators. Poolman will pack his bags for minors again since the Jets don't have another game until Wednesday versus the Avalanche.
