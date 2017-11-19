Jets' Tucker Poolman: Brought up Sunday
Poolman was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Sunday.
The rookie out of University of North Dakota is returning to the NHL level to provide depth for the Jets after it was announced that Toby Enstrom faces eight weeks on the sidelines with a lower-body injury. Poolman has already played three NHL games this season -- failing to record a point and putting four shots on net -- and will likely platoon with Ben Chiarot as Winnipeg's No. 6 defenseman for the foreseeable future.
