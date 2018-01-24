Poolman was promoted from AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

The Jets created space for Poolman on the roster by placing Shawn Matthias (upper body) on injured reserve. The move comes after Dmitry Kulikov's early exit from Tuesday's tilt with the Sharks due to an undisclosed injury. During his previous stint with Winnipeg, the 24-year-old Poolman notched one goal, a plus-4 rating and 13 shots in 10 appearances.