Jets' Tucker Poolman: Considered day-to-day
Coach Paul Maurice deemed Poolman (upper body) day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game against the Devils, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Poolman suffered an upper-body injury during this past Saturday's win over the Golden Knights, and his status for Tuesday's game is unsettled. If Poolman's unable to play, expect either Luca Sbisa or Carl Dahlstrom to bump to the right side to cover for him.
