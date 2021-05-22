Poolman managed an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 1-0 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Poolman helped the Jets exit the zone with a pass to Andrew Copp, who then dished to Paul Stastny for the game-winning goal in overtime. Through two playoff contests, Poolman already has a goal, an assist, six hits and three blocked shots. The 27-year-old mainly fills a defensive role, but he's already picked up more points in the postseason than he did in the regular season (one assist in 39 games).