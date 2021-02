Coach Paul Maurice believes Poolman (undisclosed) could miss multiple games with the undisclosed injury he suffered Sunday against the Canucks, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Maurice also mentioned the possibility of Poolman ending up on injured reserve. It's safe to assume the 27-year-old blueliner won't be available for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, but another update on his status should surface prior to Saturday's rematch with the Canadiens.