Play

Poolman made his first appearance in the lineup since Dec. 31 when the Jets' faced off with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Poolman's reintroduction came as a result of injuries to Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) and Jacob Touba (ankle). As soon as Kulikov is cleared to return -- which could be as early as Thursday -- Poolman should once again find himself relegated to the press box.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories