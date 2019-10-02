Jets' Tucker Poolman: Cracks Opening Night roster
Poolman earned a spot on the Jets' Opening Night roster heading into Thursday clash with the Rangers.
Poolman likely would be in the minors right now were it not for the absences of Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) and Dustin Byfuglien (personal). The 24-year-old Poolman saw action in 24 contests for Winnipeg last year, in which he tallied one goal, one assist and 27 shots in a mere 12:34 of ice time per game. Once Beaulieu is cleared to play, Poolman figures to be the leading candidate for reassignment to AHL Manitoba.
