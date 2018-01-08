Poolman was returned to AHL Manitoba on Monday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Poolman served as a healthy scratch in the Jets' previous four outings, following the return of Toby Enstrom. With Adam Lowry (upper body) questionable ahead of Tuesday's tilt versus the Sabres, Winnipeg added winger Brendan Lemieux to replace Poolman on the 23-man roster.