Jets' Tucker Poolman: Deemed expendable
Poolman was returned to AHL Manitoba on Monday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Poolman served as a healthy scratch in the Jets' previous four outings, following the return of Toby Enstrom. With Adam Lowry (upper body) questionable ahead of Tuesday's tilt versus the Sabres, Winnipeg added winger Brendan Lemieux to replace Poolman on the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...