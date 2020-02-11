Poolman (lower body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday, per Ken Wiebe of The Athletic, but won't be in the lineup against the Rangers on Tuesday, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Poolman appears to be making strides in his recovery and could be an option in the near future. Once given the all-clear, the blueliner will likely bump Sami Niku back to the minors, especially if Luca Sbisa (lower body) returns at the same time. In 44 games this year, Poolman notched two goals and 11 helpers while averaging 17:58 of ice time.