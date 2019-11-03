Jets' Tucker Poolman: Doubtful to return Saturday
Poolman (upper body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.
Poolman took his last shift late in the first period, but did not return for the start of the second. The Jets will likely be forced to finish the game with five defensemen. If he is unable to return, Poolman's first chance to get back into action would be Tuesday versus the Devils.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.