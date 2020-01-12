Jets' Tucker Poolman: Exits contest Sunday
Poolman (lower body) left Sunday's game against Nashville and won't return.
Poolman suffered the injury in the first period after twisting his knee in the first period and never took a shift after. The team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the game, and expect the team to comment on Poolman's status ahead of Tuesday's game against the Canucks.
