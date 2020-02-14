Poolman (lower body) told reporters he would be in the lineup against the Sharks on Friday, per Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun.

Poolman will return to action following a 12-game stint on injured reserve. The blueliner notched two goals, 11 helpers and 52 shots in 44 contests prior to getting hurt. With Poolman available, Anthony Bitetto figures to find himself back in the press box.