Poolman produced an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Poolman set up Kyle Connor's second-period tally to give the Jets a 2-0 lead. The helper was Poolman's first point in 20 appearances this season. He's battled a couple of injuries in 2020-21, and he's contributed 30 blocked shots, 23 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. Without much offense, fantasy managers need not follow the 27-year-old's progress.