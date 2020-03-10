Poolman had a goal and an assist and recorded three shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Poolman sprung Nikolaj Ehlers for a breakaway goal to get the Jets on the board early in the second period, then buried an Ehlers rebound later in the frame to tie the game at 2-2. It was the first multi-point performance in 80 NHL games for the 26-year-old, who has two goals and an assist in three March games after going all of January without hitting the scoresheet. Poolman has four goals and 16 points in 56 games for the season.