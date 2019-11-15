Jets' Tucker Poolman: Garners assist Thursday
Poolman notched an assist against the Panthers on Thursday.
Since returning from a one-game injury absence, Poolman has recorded three assists in his last four contests. Despite the recent run of strong form, the blueliner remains bogged down in a 14-game goal drought. Considering the Iowa native has only generate 15 shots during his slump, he could be in line for a long-term goalless streak.
