Poolman earned an assist in Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.

It was the first point for Poolman since he scored a goal against the Islanders on Dec. 23. The defender's pointless streak shouldn't come as a surprise, considering he appeared in just 13 of a possible 33 games over that stretch. When he was in the lineup, the Dubuque native averaged a mere 11:55 of ice time. For now, the 23-year-old is probably ahead of Sami Niku on the depth chart, but his hold on that spot is tenuous at best.

