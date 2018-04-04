Jets' Tucker Poolman: Garners assist
Poolman earned an assist in Tuesday's matchup with Montreal.
It was the first point for Poolman since he scored a goal against the Islanders on Dec. 23. The defender's pointless streak shouldn't come as a surprise, considering he appeared in just 13 of a possible 33 games over that stretch. When he was in the lineup, the Dubuque native averaged a mere 11:55 of ice time. For now, the 23-year-old is probably ahead of Sami Niku on the depth chart, but his hold on that spot is tenuous at best.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...