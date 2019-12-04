Play

Poolman registered an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 rout of Dallas.

Poolman has helpers in back-to-back games for the third time this season, but remains bogged down in a 22-game goal drought. The 26-year-old failed to appear in an NHL game for the Jets last year, but seems to have secured his spot in the lineup and has already set a new career high in games played (26).

More News
Our Latest Stories