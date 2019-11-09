Jets' Tucker Poolman: Generates assist in return
Poolman (head) supplied an assist and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
After missing one game with a migraine, Poolman was able to make an impact in just 14:21 of ice time. The defenseman had the secondary assist on Mark Scheifele's go-ahead goal in the second period. Poolman is up to three points in 15 appearances this season, which isn't enough to consider the 26-year-old in fantasy.
