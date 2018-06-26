Poolman received a qualifying offer from the Jets on Monday.

Poolman was in action for just 24 games during the 2017-18 campaign, in which he averaged a mere 12:34 of ice time. If the Iowa native isn't careful, he could find himself on the outside looking in while Sami Niku makes a push for a bigger role next year. How the bottom half of Winnipeg's blue line shakes out won't be determined until closer to the start of the season.