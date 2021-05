Poolman (undisclosed) will be held out of Monday's game against the Canucks as a precaution, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

The same goes for Neal Pionk (undisclosed), who also missed Saturday's game against the Senators. Poolman will have two more chances to rejoin the lineup before the end of the regular season, with the first of those coming in Tuesday's rematch with Vancouver.