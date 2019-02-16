Poolman was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Saturday.

Dustin Byfuglien is dealing with a lower-body injury that has rendered him unavailable for Saturday's game against the Senators, so Poolman will serve as a reinforcement option. However, there's some risk in deploying him in fantasy leagues since he doesn't have much NHL experience under his belt. Poolman has two points and a plus-2 rating over 24 games at hockey's highest level.