Jets' Tucker Poolman: Joins parent club
Poolman was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Saturday.
Dustin Byfuglien is dealing with a lower-body injury that has rendered him unavailable for Saturday's game against the Senators, so Poolman will serve as a reinforcement option. However, there's some risk in deploying him in fantasy leagues since he doesn't have much NHL experience under his belt. Poolman has two points and a plus-2 rating over 24 games at hockey's highest level.
More News
-
Jets' Tucker Poolman: Returned to AHL without appearing for Jets•
-
Jets' Tucker Poolman: Pulled back to parent club•
-
Jets' Tucker Poolman: Shipped down to minors•
-
Jets' Tucker Poolman: Reaches three-year extension•
-
Jets' Tucker Poolman: Given qualifying offer•
-
Jets' Tucker Poolman: Garners assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...