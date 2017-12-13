Jets' Tucker Poolman: Logs 13:33 of ice time Monday
Poolman saw 13:33 of ice time in Monday's clash with Vancouver -- his first game in nearly two months.
Poolman served as a healthy scratch in the Jets' previous 17 outings, but was thrust back into action following the injury to Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) -- who is considered week-to-week. If his exclusion from the lineup had extended much further, the 24-year-old Poolman probably would have been sent down to AHL Manitoba, if only to get him playing some competitive hockey. For now, the Iowa native figures to continue filling in during Byfuglien's absence.
