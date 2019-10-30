Jets' Tucker Poolman: Night to forget
Poolman produced an assist but also went minus-5 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.
There's not many nice things to say about a minus-5. On the bright side, Poolman's second point of the year matches his output from last season in half as many games (24 in 2018-19, 12 this year). The 26-year-old has plenty of competition for playing time with Luca Sbisa recently joining the team, as well as rookie Ville Heinola and eventually Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.