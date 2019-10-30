Poolman produced an assist but also went minus-5 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Ducks.

There's not many nice things to say about a minus-5. On the bright side, Poolman's second point of the year matches his output from last season in half as many games (24 in 2018-19, 12 this year). The 26-year-old has plenty of competition for playing time with Luca Sbisa recently joining the team, as well as rookie Ville Heinola and eventually Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) as well.

